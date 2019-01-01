You are here: Home >> Computers and Internet >> Software >>  Ekushey.org

Ekushey.org

Ekushey.org – Unicode Based Bangla Computing and Typing solutions for Windows and Linux. Ekusheyr Shadhinota: An OpenSource Unicode Bangla Keyboard Manager project allows you to type with Unicode OpenType Bangla fonts in Windows NT/2000/XP/2003.

Ekushey - Bangla Computing Projects

Ekushey – Bangla Computing Projects

Unicode Based OpenType Bangla Fonts: Our Font Architect Solaiman Karim made these fonts with 100% new OpenType Architecture. You can get Opentype Bangla fonts for free under this project. Find more at Ekushey Unicode Based OpenType Bangla fonts section.

