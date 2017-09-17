DataSoft Systems Bangladesh Limited was founded in 1998. It is a CMMI Level – 3 & ISO 9001:2008 certified software company in Bangladesh. It provides many kinds of IT services including custom software design, development, testing and implementation services and web application development. It has a strong team of skilled IT professionals who can deliver quality solutions to customer’s IT project.
Vision
Powered by innovation, guided by integrity, deliver quality solutions to build The Digital Delta.
Mission of DataSoft Systems Bangladesh Limited
To maintain the leading software solution provider ensuring benefit of customers, shareholders and employees
Developing, disseminating and exploiting the remarkable experience, expertise and knowledge of all of our people
Developing a distinctive competence in process development and project management
