Databiz Software Limited is an IT Solution Provider Company managed by a group of professional. The Bangladesh wing of the company is indeed an Export oriented Software as well as Web Developer concern, which has also expanded its market locally through its experienced professional since the mid of 1999. It is a total solution provider in Information Technology (IT) for local clients and abroad. It offers Automated Business Solution along with Management Consulting Service to serve the customer requirement from the very root level.



Share this:

Tweet

