Computer Network Systems (CNS) Limited, an IT service provider based in Dhaka, offers wide range of IT services to its customers from private, corporate and government organizations. It has completed many IT projects for Bangladesh Railway, BTCL, BRTA and many other Government and business clients.

Computer Network Systems (CNS) Limited is accredited with SEI CMMi Level 3 standards for its Development & Maintenance wing. CNS Limited has catered the Government of Bangladesh with many of its successful and innovative services since 1992. Comprised of the most passionate and experienced leaders and developers in the industry, the CNS team is dedicated to providing the best in Software Development, Maintenance and marketing.

Computer Network Systems (CNS) Limited Focus:

CNS Limited is a leading provider of revenue generation solutions for governmental institutions with a focus on the Transportation & Power Sector. All of our products and IT solutions have been developed based on infrastructure availability, supplier and user capabilities and mode of service delivery (GSM, CDMA, PSTN & IP).

The company’s key business is the development of e-Government solutions for revenue generation and management in order to maximize revenue for governments, eliminate scope of fraud and reduce the cost of management for both governments and public.

By considering a taxable entity/citizen-centered approach, we have developed the first real-time revenue collection and management system that enables governments to carry out their business with taxable entities at their point of sale in a transparent manner using user-friendly devices – simply a CNS Limited’s innovative way of e-Government.

Computer Network Systems (CNS) Limited
Website http://www.cnsbd.com/
Address6th Floor, Plot # 6/4, Block-"C" Lalmatia, Dhaka 1207.
Phone+880-2-9130896
Category Computers and Internet >> Software
