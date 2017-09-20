Bangladesh Online Limited, a Beximco company, is the leading Internet Service Provider in Bangladesh. It was founded in 1998, with the aim of keeping the customers in the information super highway with the fastest access to the net. BOL has succeeded as the best Internet Service provider of the country, by using the latest technology available. BOL became a listed company in Dhaka and Chittagong Stock markets in 2000. The shares of BOL are traded in Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges.

Vision of Bangladesh Online Limited (BOL)

Bangladesh Online Limited (BOL) is the leader in providing internet services, software & systems integration services. We ensure that our customers are successful by understanding and being responsive to their needs, as well as working collaboratively with them to provide one-stop faster, cost-competitive and scalable services that create competitive advantages in the world of electronic communication.

