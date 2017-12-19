Star Tech & Engineering Ltd. – Computer sales company in Bangladesh
Star Tech & Engineering is a computer hardware sales company in Bangladesh, offers all kinds of laptop, netbook, desktop pc, digital camera, monitor, printer, fax, scanner, copier and other accessories.
Star Tech & Engineering Ltd. represents a large number of reputed international manufacturers and suppliers for a variety of computer products since its debut in 2007. From the very beginning our motto has been “CUSTOMER FIRST”! For the quality service, our Customer Service Department has earned the satisfaction and trust of our respected clients.
