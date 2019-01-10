You are here: Home >> Computers and Internet >> Hardware >>  Global Brand Pvt. Limited

Global Brand Pvt. Limited

Global Brand Pvt. Limited (GBPL) is one of the leading technology solution provider based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It is authorized distributor of ASUS products in Bangladesh.

GBPL has an active customer base of over 300 including GoB, Local and International Development Agencies, Banking and non banking financial Institutes, Multinational and Local corporate bodies.

With a strong quality focus, state-of-the-art solutions centers backed by highly specialized professionals, the company strives to provide products and services of the highest quality to its customers.

Website http://globalbrand.com.bd
Address19/2, West Panthapath (3rd ~ 7th floor), Dhanmondi, Dhaka-1205, Bangladesh.
Phone+8801729200300
