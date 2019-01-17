You are here: Home >> Computers and Internet >> Computers Organizations >>  Talha Training – Web Development Training to Build Career

Talha Training is a training provider of Web Design, Web Development, Microsoft Applications, CMS, Adobe Software, Mobile Applications and many more software courses in Bangladesh. It also provides customized corporate IT training courses as per corporate client’s requirement. Talha Training organizes day long training on IT related subjects for busy professionals. It also offers PHP for web development and Java for Mobile Application development courses.

Talha Training – Web Development Training to Build Career
Website http://www.talhatraining.com
Address1st Floor, 161/B, Lake Circus, Kalabagan, Dhaka-1205, Bangladesh
Phone+88 01712 742217
Category Computers and Internet >> Computers Organizations
