K-Securities & Consultants Ltd is the Corporate Member (Member No:122) of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Has started its business in 2004. On 2007 K-Securities & Consultants Ltd has introduced the first online Trading (order management) site over internet.
Also introduced the automated online IPO form generation to facilitate the IPO investor.
Founder Managing Director was Late Engr. Md. Kamal Uddin
K-Securities & Consultants Ltd Services
Flexible Trading
Full Service CDBL
Online Trading & Portfolio Management
SMS Notification
Electronic Fund Transfer
Share Analysis
Call Center (Single dial in number)
