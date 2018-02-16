EBL Securities Ltd. (EBLSL) started its business operation from November 01, 2010. Eastern Bank Limited, a private commercial Bank in Bangladesh has purchased stakes in former LRK Securities which was founded in 1995 and has been serving as one of the most successful brokerage houses in Bangladesh. The newly formed EBLSL provides best retail and institutional investor environment for its clients. They have “BlueChip” software that can be maneuvered for all services needed to be provided by a brokerage house. All of its equipments and server are updated to perform fully automated service. EBLSL has experienced personnel who are able to provide all types of brokerage services as required by local Bangladeshi investors, foreign investors, merchant banks, asset management companies and mutual funds.

EBL Securities offers full depository services for Local investors in Bangladesh which include:

-Opening and maintenance of BO account

-Dematerialization and re-materialization of instruments

-Transfer and transmission of instruments

-Pledging-unplugging through CDBL

Trading Services, Margin Loan Facilities, Institutional Direct Contact, Tele/E-mail Trading, Daily Portfolio E-mail Service, VIP trading Booth, Panel Brokerage, Female Trading Booth, Client Services etc.

Also, they have following services for foreign investors, NRBs can invest into the Bangladeshi Capital Market from anywhere in the world

-Custodian Services will be provided by Eastern Bank Ltd.

-100% repatriation of capital, dividend and investment profits.

-NRBs can apply for IPOs as well as buy and sell shares in the secondary market. They can use e-mail, fax or phone to issue trade orders to Eastern Bank Ltd.

