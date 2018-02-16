You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Stock Exchange >>  EBL Securities Ltd. (EBLSL)

EBL Securities Ltd. (EBLSL)

   Updated by


EBL Securities Ltd. (EBLSL) started its business operation from November 01, 2010. Eastern Bank Limited, a private commercial Bank in Bangladesh has purchased stakes in former LRK Securities which was founded in 1995 and has been serving as one of the most successful brokerage houses in Bangladesh. The newly formed EBLSL provides best retail and institutional investor environment for its clients. They have “BlueChip” software that can be maneuvered for all services needed to be provided by a brokerage house. All of its equipments and server are updated to perform fully automated service. EBLSL has experienced personnel who are able to provide all types of brokerage services as required by local Bangladeshi investors, foreign investors, merchant banks, asset management companies and mutual funds.

EBL Securities offers full depository services for Local investors in Bangladesh which include:

-Opening and maintenance of BO account
-Dematerialization and re-materialization of instruments
-Transfer and transmission of instruments
-Pledging-unplugging through CDBL

Trading Services, Margin Loan Facilities, Institutional Direct Contact, Tele/E-mail Trading, Daily Portfolio E-mail Service, VIP trading Booth, Panel Brokerage, Female Trading Booth, Client Services etc.

Also, they have following services for foreign investors, NRBs can invest into the Bangladeshi Capital Market from anywhere in the world
-Custodian Services will be provided by Eastern Bank Ltd.
-100% repatriation of capital, dividend and investment profits.
-NRBs can apply for IPOs as well as buy and sell shares in the secondary market. They can use e-mail, fax or phone to issue trade orders to Eastern Bank Ltd.

EBL Securities Ltd. (EBLSL)
Website http://eblsecurities.com
Address59, Motijheel C/A(1st Floor) , Dhaka-1000.
Phone+8802 9553247, 9556539
Fax+8802 7120464
Category Business & Finance >> Stock Exchange
Related Tags

, ,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 28 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stock Exchange Related Listings

  • Bangladesh RACE Management PCL - RACE Management was incorporated in March, 2008 under the Companies Act 1994 of Bangladesh. RACE founder, a Wall Street veteran with extensive experience in the global investm
  • Central Depository of Bangladesh (CDBL) - Central Depository of Bangladesh (CDBL) provides services to the Bangladesh Capital Market, covering Settlement of trades on the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges as well a
  • LR Global Bangladesh - LR Global Bangladesh, a multi-national financial corporation operating in Bangladesh. It is an affiliate of LR Global partners, a New York based asset management company that
  • BDIPO - bdipo generates IPO application forms for IPO applicants (both general and NRB). You need to record the detail of your BO account(s) only once. bdipo, will generate and delive
  • Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd. - Chittagong Stock Exchange is the second stock exchange of Bangladesh located at port city Chittagong. It was officially started its operation in October 1995. Objectives of Ch
  • Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd. (DSE) - The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is registered as a Public Limited Company and its activities are regulated by its Articles of Association rules & regulations and bye-laws