Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd. (DSE)

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is registered as a Public Limited Company and its activities are regulated by its Articles of Association rules & regulations and bye-laws along with the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969, Companies Act 1994 & Securities & Exchange Commission Act, 1993.
The major functions of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) are:
– Listing of Companies.(As per Listing Regulations).
– Providing the screen based automated trading of listed Securities.
– Settlement of trading.(As per Settlement of Transaction Regulations)
– Gifting of share / granting approval to the transaction/transfer of share outside the trading system of the exchange (As per Listing Regulations 42)
– Market Administration & Control.
– Market Surveillance.
– Publication of Monthly Review.
– Monitoring the activities of listed companies. (As per Listing Regulations).
– Investors grievance Cell (Disposal of complaint bye laws 1997).
– Investors Protection Fund (As per investor protection fund Regulations 1999)
-Announcement of Price sensitive or other information about listed companies through online.
|Website
|Address
|Stock Exchange Building, 9/F Motijheel C/A, Dhaka, Bangladesh
|Phone
|+88-02-9564601, 9576210-18
|Fax
|+88-02-9564727, +88-02-9569755
|Category
|Business & Finance >> Stock Exchange
