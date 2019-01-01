You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Stock Exchange >>  Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd. (DSE)

Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd. (DSE)

   Updated by


The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is registered as a Public Limited Company and its activities are regulated by its Articles of Association rules & regulations and bye-laws along with the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969, Companies Act 1994 & Securities & Exchange Commission Act, 1993.

The major functions of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) are:

– Listing of Companies.(As per Listing Regulations).
– Providing the screen based automated trading of listed Securities.
– Settlement of trading.(As per Settlement of Transaction Regulations)
– Gifting of share / granting approval to the transaction/transfer of share outside the trading system of the exchange (As per Listing Regulations 42)
– Market Administration & Control.
– Market Surveillance.
– Publication of Monthly Review.
– Monitoring the activities of listed companies. (As per Listing Regulations).
– Investors grievance Cell (Disposal of complaint bye laws 1997).
– Investors Protection Fund (As per investor protection fund Regulations 1999)
-Announcement of Price sensitive or other information about listed companies through online.

Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd. (DSE)
Website http://www.dsebd.org
AddressStock Exchange Building, 9/F Motijheel C/A, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Phone+88-02-9564601, 9576210-18
Fax+88-02-9564727, +88-02-9569755
Category Business & Finance >> Stock Exchange
Related Tags

,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 29 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stock Exchange Related Listings

  • Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd. - Chittagong Stock Exchange is the second stock exchange of Bangladesh located at port city Chittagong. It was officially started its operation in October 1995. Objectives of Ch
  • EBL Securities Ltd. (EBLSL) - EBL Securities Ltd. (EBLSL) started its business operation from November 01, 2010. Eastern Bank Limited, a private commercial Bank in Bangladesh has purchased stakes in former
  • Bangladesh RACE Management PCL - RACE Management was incorporated in March, 2008 under the Companies Act 1994 of Bangladesh. RACE founder, a Wall Street veteran with extensive experience in the global investm
  • Central Depository of Bangladesh (CDBL) - Central Depository of Bangladesh (CDBL) provides services to the Bangladesh Capital Market, covering Settlement of trades on the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges as well a
  • LR Global Bangladesh - LR Global Bangladesh, a multi-national financial corporation operating in Bangladesh. It is an affiliate of LR Global partners, a New York based asset management company that
  • BDIPO - bdipo generates IPO application forms for IPO applicants (both general and NRB). You need to record the detail of your BO account(s) only once. bdipo, will generate and delive