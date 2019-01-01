Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd. (DSE)

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is registered as a Public Limited Company and its activities are regulated by its Articles of Association rules & regulations and bye-laws along with the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969, Companies Act 1994 & Securities & Exchange Commission Act, 1993.



The major functions of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) are:

– Listing of Companies.(As per Listing Regulations).

– Providing the screen based automated trading of listed Securities.

– Settlement of trading.(As per Settlement of Transaction Regulations)

– Gifting of share / granting approval to the transaction/transfer of share outside the trading system of the exchange (As per Listing Regulations 42)

– Market Administration & Control.

– Market Surveillance.

– Publication of Monthly Review.

– Monitoring the activities of listed companies. (As per Listing Regulations).

– Investors grievance Cell (Disposal of complaint bye laws 1997).

– Investors Protection Fund (As per investor protection fund Regulations 1999)

-Announcement of Price sensitive or other information about listed companies through online.

Share this:

Tweet

