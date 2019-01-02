Chittagong Stock Exchange is the second stock exchange of Bangladesh located at port city Chittagong. It was officially started its operation in October 1995.



Objectives of Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd.

Increase business turnover

Modernize trading system

Ensure effective relationship management

Achieve high level of confidence & professionalism

Engage in product and market diversification

Contribute to capital market policy development

Ensure exchange related quality services

Vision of (CSE):

Aspire a global standard transaction place of securities and financial product.

Mission of (CSE):

Practice a set of core values to build competency in compliance, diversification and technology so that an accessible platform, market confidence and wealth maximization scope can be ensured.

