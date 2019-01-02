You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Stock Exchange >> Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd.
Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd.
Chittagong Stock Exchange is the second stock exchange of Bangladesh located at port city Chittagong. It was officially started its operation in October 1995.
Objectives of Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd.
Increase business turnover
Modernize trading system
Ensure effective relationship management
Achieve high level of confidence & professionalism
Engage in product and market diversification
Contribute to capital market policy development
Ensure exchange related quality services
Vision of (CSE):
Aspire a global standard transaction place of securities and financial product.
Mission of (CSE):
Practice a set of core values to build competency in compliance, diversification and technology so that an accessible platform, market confidence and wealth maximization scope can be ensured.
-
