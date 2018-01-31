Bangladesh RACE Management PCL

RACE Management was incorporated in March, 2008 under the Companies Act 1994 of Bangladesh. RACE founder, a Wall Street veteran with extensive experience in the global investment management industry, saw an opportunity to bring world-class asset management expertise to the Bangladeshi capital markets. Attracted by his vision and leadership, two highly capable groups of professionals came together to form the core of the RACE management team: Non-Resident Bangladeshis and international veterans of the global investment industry with global relationships, and Bangladeshi professionals with strong operational experience and extensive local contacts.



