You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Stock Exchange >> Bangladesh RACE Management PCL
Bangladesh RACE Management PCL
Updated by Bangladeshdir
RACE Management was incorporated in March, 2008 under the Companies Act 1994 of Bangladesh. RACE founder, a Wall Street veteran with extensive experience in the global investment management industry, saw an opportunity to bring world-class asset management expertise to the Bangladeshi capital markets. Attracted by his vision and leadership, two highly capable groups of professionals came together to form the core of the RACE management team: Non-Resident Bangladeshis and international veterans of the global investment industry with global relationships, and Bangladeshi professionals with strong operational experience and extensive local contacts.
Bangladesh RACE Management PCL
-
EBL Securities Ltd. (EBLSL) -
EBL Securities Ltd. (EBLSL) started its business operation from November 01, 2010. Eastern Bank Limited, a private commercial Bank in Bangladesh has purchased stakes in former
-
Central Depository of Bangladesh (CDBL) -
Central Depository of Bangladesh (CDBL) provides services to the Bangladesh Capital Market, covering Settlement of trades on the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges as well a
-
LR Global Bangladesh -
LR Global Bangladesh, a multi-national financial corporation operating in Bangladesh. It is an affiliate of LR Global partners, a New York based asset management company that
-
BDIPO -
bdipo generates IPO application forms for IPO applicants (both general and NRB). You need to record the detail of your BO account(s) only once. bdipo, will generate and delive
-
Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd. -
Chittagong Stock Exchange is the second stock exchange of Bangladesh located at port city Chittagong. It was officially started its operation in October 1995. Objectives of Ch
-
Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd. (DSE) -
The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is registered as a Public Limited Company and its activities are regulated by its Articles of Association rules & regulations and bye-laws
Leave a Reply