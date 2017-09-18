You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Real Estate >>  The Structural Engineers Ltd. (SEL)

The Structural Engineers Ltd. (SEL)

The Structural Engineers Ltd. (SEL), a real estate company in Bangladesh founded by Engr. Md. Abdul Awal, has completed many housing projects at different locations in Dhaka city in last 19 years of its real estate development activities.

Website http://www.sel.com.bd
AddressSEL Center, 29, Bir Uttam Qazi Nuruzzaman Sharak, West Panthapath, Dhaka - 1205, Bangladesh
Phone(8802) 9126515, 9141957, 9145694, 9119183, 8154294
Fax(8802) 9126515
