The Structural Engineers Ltd. (SEL), a real estate company in Bangladesh founded by Engr. Md. Abdul Awal, has completed many housing projects at different locations in Dhaka city in last 19 years of its real estate development activities.
UNIMASS Holdings Ltd -
UNIMASS Holdings Ltd is committed to provide the most professional, informative loyal and dedicated service in the industry by creating a successful partnership with customer
Rakeen Development Comapny (BD) Ltd -
Rakeen Development Comapny (BD) Ltd is one of the largest real estate, flat sale and engineering & construction conglomerates in Bangladesh. Rakeen Development Company wa
Shamsul Alamin Real Estate -
Shamsul Alamin Group (SAG) is a proud partner in the nation’s onward march for economic and industrial development. A home-grown business house with a corporate thrust o
Assort Housing & Engineering -
Assort Housing & Engineering Ltd. is a fast growing housing company with the effort of a team of experienced and qualified professionals. Our job is to construct and deve
Oriental Real Estate Limited -
Oriental Real Estate company was established in 1988. Since then It has successfully completed more than 60 apartments and housing projects which accomodate over two thousand
Leave a Reply