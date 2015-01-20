Building Technology and Ideas Ltd., bti is one of the pioneer real estate companies of the country involved in the sector since 1984. Apart from being the founder member of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), bti was the first construction company of Bangladesh to be awarded with the internationally recognised ISO 9001: 2000 certification for quality in “Design and Construction of Buildings”.

Website Address bti Celebration Point, Plot 3 & 5, Road: 113/A, Gulshan, Dhaka-1212 Phone 880 2 8831127, 8815073, 9862535, 9889392 Fax 880 2 8812672