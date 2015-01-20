You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Real Estate >>  Building Technology and Ideas Ltd

Building Technology and Ideas Ltd

   Updated by


Building Technology and Ideas Ltd., bti is one of the pioneer real estate companies of the country involved in the sector since 1984. Apart from being the founder member of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), bti was the first construction company of Bangladesh to be awarded with the internationally recognised ISO 9001: 2000 certification for quality in “Design and Construction of Buildings”.

Building Technology and Ideas Ltd affwk40-bdgm16_android-saga_300x250BD-[C:G.Phon.Mobi]
Website http://btibd.com
Addressbti Celebration Point, Plot 3 & 5, Road: 113/A, Gulshan, Dhaka-1212
Phone880 2 8831127, 8815073, 9862535, 9889392
Fax880 2 8812672
Category Business & Finance >> Real Estate
Related Tags

, ,

Last Updated:

One Comment

Tajul Islam

It is really good information to me. Why not major of the website has the wrong information.

Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Real Estate Related Listings

  • UNIMASS Holdings Ltd - UNIMASS Holdings Ltd is committed to provide the most professional, informative loyal and dedicated service in the industry by creating a successful partnership with customer
  • Rakeen Development Comapny (BD) Ltd - Rakeen Development Comapny (BD) Ltd is one of the largest real estate, flat sale and engineering & construction conglomerates in Bangladesh. Rakeen Development Company wa
  • Shamsul Alamin Real Estate - Shamsul Alamin Group (SAG) is a proud partner in the nation’s onward march for economic and industrial development. A home-grown business house with a corporate thrust o
  • Assort Housing & Engineering - Assort Housing & Engineering Ltd. is a fast growing housing company with the effort of a team of experienced and qualified professionals. Our job is to construct and deve
  • Oriental Real Estate Limited - Oriental Real Estate company was established in 1988. Since then It has successfully completed more than 60 apartments and housing projects which accomodate over two thousand