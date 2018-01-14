Advanced Development Technologies Ltd, is one of the leading real estate companies in Bangladesh. It specializes in developing luxury apartment complexes in prime locations of the city. The overseas Corporate & Liaison Office in Bangladesh of Bangladesh-British Chamber of Commerce (BBCC)-UK was established in 2001 at the Corporate Head Office building of Advanced Development Technologies at Dhaka. With formal inauguration recently, Advanced is now known as Chamber’s Regional Head quarter in Bangladesh while its Chairman has been appointed the First ever Regional President Bangladesh. Advanced is also an active member of Real Estate & Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB).

