Navana Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a proud member of Islam Group, the oldest business conglomerate in Bangladesh. Our Founder Chairman, Alhaj Jahurul Islam, the unparallel business icon in the history of Bangladesh, entered into the healthcare industry with the establishment of Navana Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in 1992. We have been serving people through supplying quality medicines for more than 2 decades not only in the domestic market but also in the overseas countries. We comply with the requirements of WHO cGMP to ensure quality. Our management system has been established based on the principles of Quality Management System (QMS) as per ISO 9000:2008. Accordingly we strive for continual development of our processes for better service and quality. After major re-structuring of sales and marketing management system in recent years, Navana Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has emerged as the fastest growing leading pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh Pharma Industry in 2014.

