General Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
General Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is one of the fast growing drugs manufacturing companies in Bangladesh with a mission to provide innovative high quality range of healthcare products at justified prices. We have been striving for more than 15 years and have devoted ourselves entirely to the development of excellent pharmaceutical finished products. Relentlessly pursuing scientific knowledge, building the strength and developing the vision required to compete with the best in the future, GPL has grown into a company that boosts of world class products, Excellent production facilities and quality professionals. General Has crossed numerous milestones in its journey towards the future.
