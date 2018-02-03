Zero Pest – Professional Pest Control Services Bangladesh

ZERO PEST™ is new generation Pest Control Services Provider Company in Bangladesh. After 10 Year successful Service as entomologist (Senior and Junior) in Pest Control Services field in Bangladesh Mr. Iqbal Hossain started a Pest Control Services Provider Company Called “ZERO PEST™” in the year 2014. According to Zero Pest™ Brand history you can think it is a new borne company but we have ensuring you to our more than 15 years top level experience in the Pest Control Services Provider Business field in Bangladesh. Mr. Iqbal Hossain worked in most top level company of this filed as carried very top level post (Main roll) nationally and internationally. Mr. Iqbal Hossain is a well-known entomologist and he is a Information Technology person also. So you can judgment about our Ambitions or Targets…. And it too high … So that we will provide our services as per our ambition.



Why Zero Pest™

We are most Professional

Most Skilled Manpower

24/7 Entomologist Support

Free Inspection

PH Registered Pesticides

Multiple Methods

Environment Friendly Application

Long Term Services Support

Top Class Equipment

World Famous Branded Vendors

