Zero Insect Pest Control is a very well reputed Pest Control Services Provider Company. Key Person of This Company is Mr. Sohel Rana. Zero insect Pest Control Services founded in 2015.
Head quarter Location of Zero Insect Pest Control Bangladesh is : 04 No. Word City Corporation Community Center Market, 1st Floor, Mirpur 13 No. Bazar. Sector 13, Mirpur, Dhaka.
We have an office in Dhanmondi and its location is: House 85/A, Road 55, 3rd Floor,
Dhanmondi, Dhaka-1209.
Zero Insect Pest Control Bangladesh services
Cockroach Control Service
Rodent Control Service
Termite Control Service
Bed Bugs Control Service
Snake Control Service
Fumigation Service
Mosquitoes Control Service
Flies Control Service
|Website
|Address
|14No. Word DCC Market, 1st Floor Mirpur 13, Dhaka-1216, Bangladesh.
|Phone
|+8801733877583
|Category
|Business & Finance >> Pest Control Services Bangladesh
|Related Tags
|Last Updated:
|Total Views:
|20 Times
