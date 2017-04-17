You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Organisations of Business >>  Olefins Trade Corporation

Olefins Trade Corporation

Olefins Trade Corporation – We provide all kind of sound systems, pa systems, access control system, industrial eye wash, Walkie Talkie, Turnstile, CCTV, Sound System, Attendance system, Security Gate in Bangladesh. Olefins assure you best quality products and 24/7 support facility. Why choose olefins, because:

1. We serve more than 300 government and private organization previously.
2. We are experienced in both Gov’t and private sector.
3. Experienced engineer’s and support team.
4. Certified by Gov’t and other regulatory organization.
5. Can supply Quality and genuine product as per Clients requirements.
6. Most reliable industrial item supplier in BD.

If you have any question about any of products or services you want to source or buy, we encourage you to contact with us. Here is our contact details:

Olefins Trade Corporation
House No# 16/A-2, Block# F, 5th Floor,
Ring Road, Mohammadpur,
Dhaka-1207, Bangladesh.
Telephone No: 88- 02-9113552
Hotline: 8801979 300 940
Cell: 88 0199 99 39 240, 0199 99 39 241,
Fax: 88-02-9110524
Web: www.olefins.com.bd
E-mail: info@olefins.com.bd

Olefins Trade Corporation
Website http://olefins.com.bd/
AddressHouse No# 16/A-2, Block# F, 5th Floor, Ring Road, Mohammadpur, Dhaka-1207, Bangladesh.
Phone+8801979-300940
Fax+88-02-9110524
