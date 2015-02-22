JETRO is a non-profit organization established in 1958. It is the official investment and trade promotion organization of government of Japan under the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry. JETRO Bangladesh office was established in 1973. Since then JETRO is dedicated to promoting mutually beneficial trade and investment between Japan and Bangladesh.

JETRO Dhaka office looks after the interest of all Japanese companies exists in Bangladesh and all Bangladeshi companies those are doing business with Japan. It’s activities in Bangladesh are to assist potential Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to export to Japan as well as to promote industrial & technical co-operation and to attract Japanese Investment in Bangladesh. JETRO in Bangladesh also conducts technical seminars and training programmes.