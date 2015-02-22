You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Organisations of Business >>  JETRO Bangladesh

JETRO Bangladesh

   Updated by


JETRO is a non-profit organization established in 1958. It is the official investment and trade promotion organization of government of Japan under the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry. JETRO Bangladesh office was established in 1973. Since then JETRO is dedicated to promoting mutually beneficial trade and investment between Japan and Bangladesh.

JETRO Dhaka office looks after the interest of all Japanese companies exists in Bangladesh and all Bangladeshi companies those are doing business with Japan. It’s activities in Bangladesh are to assist potential Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to export to Japan as well as to promote industrial & technical co-operation and to attract Japanese Investment in Bangladesh. JETRO in Bangladesh also conducts technical seminars and training programmes.

JETRO Bangladesh
Website http://www.jetro.go.jp/bangladesh/
AddressI-K Tower 3rd Floor, Plot No. CEN(A)-2, North Avenue, Gulshan-2, Dhaka-1212, BANGLADESH
Phone88-02-8818222, 88-02-8818223
Fax88-02-8818224
Category Business & Finance >> Organisations of Business
Related Tags

Last Updated:
Total Views: 308 Users

One Comment

MD Khaled Chowdhury

Jetro is our best organization to do business and co operation. Japan is our best friendly country in the south East Asia region. They are trust worthy and have good feelings for us. I am morally obligated and ever grateful to them.

Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Organisations of Business Related Listings

  • Olefins Trade Corporation - Olefins Trade Corporation – We provide all kind of sound systems, pa systems, access control system, industrial eye wash, Walkie Talkie, Turnstile, CCTV, Sound System, A
  • Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Established in 1959, the Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been serving the interests of the business communities of the Khulna region in accordance with its Constit