United Insurance Company Limited Bangladesh

United Insurance Company Ltd. (UICL) is a Public Limited General Insurance Company (Non-Life) maintaining the traditional values of insurance business since commencement in 1985. The Company transact a wide range of General Insurance business in Bangladesh including Health Plan Scheme and has gradually developed goodwill and expertise in the field with sound and stable financial position.



The Company has a small Board of Directors having wide range of experience in different professional fields. UICL is the only insurance company in Bangladesh having linkage with Duncan Brothers (Bangladesh) Ltd.

Share this:

Tweet

