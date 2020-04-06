TRUST Islami Life Insurance Limited established mainly through the initiative of a few enthusiastic entrepreneurs of the Country with the vision of collective effort to bring the Bangladeshi citizens in different professions under the Life Insurance coverage. Even more, the Bangladeshi wage earners are also included in the main stream products and insurance coverage called Manpower Insurance.
|Address
|Orchard Faruque Tower (4th Floor), 72, Naya Paltan, (VIP Road), Dhaka-1000
|+88-02-9349639, 9349507
|Business & Finance >> Insurance
