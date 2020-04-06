You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Insurance >>  TRUST Islami Life Insurance Limited

TRUST Islami Life Insurance Limited

   Updated by


TRUST Islami Life Insurance Limited established mainly through the initiative of a few enthusiastic entrepreneurs of the Country with the vision of collective effort to bring the Bangladeshi citizens in different professions under the Life Insurance coverage. Even more, the Bangladeshi wage earners are also included in the main stream products and insurance coverage called Manpower Insurance.

TRUST Islami Life Insurance Limited
Website https://www.trustislamilife.com
AddressOrchard Faruque Tower (4th Floor), 72, Naya Paltan, (VIP Road), Dhaka-1000
Phone+88-02-9349639, 9349507
Category Business & Finance >> Insurance
Related Tags

, , , ,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 213 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Insurance Related Listings

  • Sadharan Bima Corporation - Sadharan Bima Corporation is only state-owned General Insurance Corporation operating under the direct control and supervision of the Ministry of Finance, Government of the Pe