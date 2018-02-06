Takaful Islami Insurance Limited was established in 2002. A group of Businessmen who had earlier launched a Islami Bank in the private sector sponsored the company with 60 million taka capital. Sponsors included shipping magnets, Doctors, Engineers, Bankers, Top Garment exporters and Importers.

Takaful Islami Insurance Limited Products & Services:

Fire insurance Plan Series

Special perils fire policy

Industrial all risks policy

Marine cargo insurance

Motor Insurance policy

Erection all risks insurance

Burglary insurance

Contractor’s All risks insurance

