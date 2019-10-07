Sadharan Bima Corporation is only state-owned General Insurance Corporation operating under the direct control and supervision of the Ministry of Finance, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. It emerged on 14th May, 1973 under the Insurance Corporation Act (Act No. VI) of 1973 to deal with all classes of general insurance & re-insurance business emanating in Bangladesh.

The main pillar of the SBC is insurance as well as reinsurance business. SBC is the largest non-life insurance underwriter in Bangladesh in terms of gross premium, network of offices & trained manpower. On the other hand, SBC reinsures the risks of private insurance companies operating in Bangladesh.

