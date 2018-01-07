You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Insurance >> Paramount Insurance Company Limited
Paramount Insurance Company Limited
Paramount Insurance Company Limited is one of the leading insurance company of the country, since its establishment in November 1999, the company has successfully been in operation with paid up capital of Taka 06 (six) crore and authorized capital of Taka 30 (thirty) crore. Although relatively a new entrant in Insurance business the success of the company lies with the expertise knowledge and experience of the associates and personalities. Over the few years of operation this company has succeeded in building confidence in clientele groups. It has extended its network in different places of the country.
