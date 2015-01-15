MetLife Bangladesh has been helping people and businesses in Bangladesh with their insurance needs since 1952. Throughout MetLife history, they have continuously sought to nurture talent, respect local cultures and promote the diversity that characterizes the Bangladeshi society. MetLife grown by understanding the needs at the heart of the community and by tailoring our extensive product offering to the unique needs of individuals, families and businesses of all sizes.

Today, MetLife is one of the leading insurance companies in the country, with close to 1,000,000 insured members and over 12,000 agents who understand this market better than anyone else, so you can rest assured that nobody is better placed to find a solution which fits your needs.