Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd.

Established in 1985 as the first general insurance company in private sector, BGIC has since developed substantially with all the strengths and details prudently essential of an insurance company.

BGIC offers both security and stability with:

A decade of continuous growth and success and a leading insurer in Bangladesh

Adequate reserves against unforeseen losses and solid reinsurance security and agreements with reinsures

A dedicated professional management team supported by highly trained staff who can offer sound and reliable advice on risk management

An evenly balanced and profitable portfolio of risks in the properties, marine, fire motor, engineering and miscellaneous category

Pioneers among the insurance industry in the private sector to underwrite public issues of share

The first insurance company to go public and declare highest rate of dividend with a continuous upward trend

One of the first few companies in the private insurance sector to declare bonus shares

Actively engaged in the capital market