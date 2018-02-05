Siatex (BD) Ltd – Garments Supplier from Bangladesh

Siatex (BD) Ltd. is a ready-made garment trading company specialized in supplying large scale customers like discounters, price aggressive retail chains and specialty stores. It offers most varieties of products in Men, Women and Children ranges with a medium to high end product standard and with a wide experience in washes and hand made effects. Its ranges include outerwear, trousers, sweaters, fleece, technical products as well as circular knits. Siatex (BD) Ltd. also manufacturers a broad array of products including T – Shirts, Polo – Shirt, Casual Wear, Sports Wear, Pyjama Sets, Sweat Shirts, Sweaters, Ladies Wear, Tank Tops, Long Nighty, Chemise, Pullovers, Children Wear, Nighty, Top & Shorts, Outer wear etc.

