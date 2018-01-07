Nitexpo International

Nitexpo and its Associate Companies are involved in the activities of export, import, textiles, manufacturing and Trading. Nitexpo is the flagship company incorporated 1997. It is a Golden Status Export House well known for its quality standards.

The company is constantly disseminating information from its buyers to update the quality of its garments. With the global concept gaining momentum on quality aspects and emergence of unified European market, resulting in removal of trade barriers, it has become imperative for the company to measure up to the changing requirements of quality.

