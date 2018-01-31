You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Garments & Textile >>  Minmax Textile

Minmax Textile

   Updated by


Minmax Textile is a manufacturer and exporter of woven and knitted garments for men, women, children and babies. They manufacture knitted garments, mainly T-shirts, polo shirt, sweater, denim, terry towel and export their products to European countries and USA.
Minmax Textile

Minmax Textile
Website http://www.minmax-textile.com/
AddressHouse -5, Road-11, Sector-12, Uttara,Dhaka-1230, Bangladesh
Phone+88-02-8951163, Mobile -+88-01813282105
Fax+88 -02-8952408
Category Business & Finance >> Garments & Textile
Related Tags

, , ,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 14 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Garments & Textile Related Listings

  • ACS Textile BD Ltd. - ACS Textile BD Ltd. symbolizes trust and quality in Home Textile Products manufacturing across Bangladesh. A 100% British investment, ACS takes pride in its state-of-the-art c
  • Nitexpo International - Nitexpo and its Associate Companies are involved in the activities of export, import, textiles, manufacturing and Trading. Nitexpo is the flagship company incorporated 1997. I
  • G. F. Textiles Ltd. - G. F. Textiles Ltd., a 100% export-oriented terry towel manufacturing plant, is part of the reputed and well-established Fakhri Group. It is fully equipped with brand new loom
  • Lithe Group - Lithe group embarked on its journey towards the garments industry of Bangladesh in 1993 as a small family run business but today after two decades Lithe group has managed to c
  • Apparel Export Group - Apparel Export Group is an apparel supplier, sourcing, buying agent and exporter in Bangladesh. It offers a wide range of apparel products including t-shirt, polo-shirt, sweat
  • Dulamia Cotton Spinning Mills Limited - Dulamia Cotton Spinning Mills Limited is one of the pioneer Spinning Mills in the Private Sector of the country. The Company was incorporated on 28th February, 1987. The name
  • Dragon Sweater Bangladesh - Dragon Sweater Bangladesh Ltd, which was started in 1986 with one production unit, is now a US$ 60 million group engaged in the sweater manufacturing. The last decade has seen
  • Greenland Garments Ltd. - Greenland Garments Ltd. is a vertically integrated knit manufacturer. Our siege of the garment production process begins with the knitting of yarn into fabric and extends into
  • Pacific Jeans - Pacific Jeans Limited is a world class casual wear manufacturing company located at CEPZ Bangladesh. It was founded in 1984 as a small garment factory. At present it become a
  • Antim Kniting Dyeing & Finishing Ltd. - Antim Kniting Dyeing & Finishing Ltd. is a 100% Export Oriented Knit Composite Textile Factory. It is the pioneer in manufacturing and exporting finest quality knitted ga
  • Chittagong Fashion Group - Chittagong Fashion Group, one of the renowned ready-made garment manufacturers in Bangladesh since 1984, committed to excellence in the quality of production with best corresp
  • First World Fashion - First World Fashion is a garments manufacturing group was established in 1992, works with buyers from EEC, Scandinavia and U.S.A. It makes a variety of garments products such
  • BASE Textiles Limited - As a leading Knit ready-made garments factory (Knit composite), Base Textiles Limited, was set up in 1996, located in Chittagong (the port city and business capital) and has e
  • BGMEA - Founded in 1983, The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is a trade association of Bangladesh which represents Bangladesh garment industry and e