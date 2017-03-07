Lithe group embarked on its journey towards the garments industry of Bangladesh in 1993 as a small family run business but today after two decades Lithe group has managed to create a clear image of the Bangladeshi knit industry on the globe. With utmost advise, direction and instruction from our Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. F M Kabir Mohiuddin, the company has attained success. Lithe group is now diversifying the company into eco tourism and also agriculture.

