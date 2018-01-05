You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Garments & Textile >> G. F. Textiles Ltd.
G. F. Textiles Ltd.
G. F. Textiles Ltd., a 100% export-oriented terry towel manufacturing plant, is part of the reputed and well-established Fakhri Group. It is fully equipped with brand new looms from Pakistan, which is suitable for manufacturing all types of Terry Towels of any Sizes, and GSM. We have fully equipped bleaching, dyeing and dryer section. Our dyeing section is capable of producing wide range of colors as per your choice. All our machineries are operated by qualified technicians for production of high quality towels to your entire satisfaction.
