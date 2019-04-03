FIRST WORLD FASHION always trying to get best possible quality goods with great service. Our responsibilities include factory evaluation, preparation of buyer’s visit, order and production control, quality inspections, inline as well as final inspections. Shipment will only be released with our explicit approval will be based on quality standards either given by you or from our side (AQL). Delivering the desired products in short lead time is one of our distinctive capabilities and leads us to achieve our customer satisfaction. With the help of our long range of sourcing we have been extending our business throughout the globe.

FIRST WORLD FASHION is fully committed to provide fair wages and good employment opportunities to economically disadvantaged artisans and workers. FIRST WORLD FASHION not only believe in supporting living wages and safe & healthy conditions for workers but also adheres to social criteria and environmental principles adding equitable and sustainable system of production and trade that benefits people and their communities by strategic plans to utilize fair trade funds to achieve Empowering Women, Education for Next Generation, Emergency Assistance etc.

