ACS Textile BD Ltd. symbolizes trust and quality in Home Textile Products manufacturing across Bangladesh. A 100% British investment, ACS takes pride in its state-of-the-art composite manufacturing facility with weaving, dying, printing, finishing and packing services which are one of the largest of its kind in Bangladesh.



The manufacturing facility employs over 6000 people and averages about 30,000 pieces of superior quality textile products per day. These high quality ACS Textile products have found their market in European countries such as Italy and France and in Scandinavian Europe namely Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Norway. 2008 saw ACS expanding its export clientele to include Australia and North America as well.

