Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) was established in 1987 as a Company of Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla). Company’s objective was to reduce/arrest the air pollution in Dhaka, by popularizing CNG as an alternative fuel in the transport sector through introducing CNG-based transport infrastructure. The Company is also producing LPG, Petrol and Diesel by fractionating of Condensate and Natural Gas Liquid (NGL), this contributing significantly to reduce the import of the fuels in turn saving valuable foreign exchange for the country.

RPGCL Bhaban, New Airport Road, Plot No. 27, Nikunja - 2, Khilkhet, Dhaka 1229, Bangladesh. Phone 880 2 8900142 Fax 880 2 58953948