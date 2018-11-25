You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Food and Beverages >> Desh Catering Bangladesh
Desh Catering Bangladesh
Featured Listing,
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Bangladeshi Families and corporate houses were looking for one stop solutions to their catering needs, from delicious food to exceptional service by well-trained and well-groomed servers.
Desh Catering, a Dhaka-based full service catering company in Bangladesh, started out its journey as the premier event caterer for all your social and corporate events.
This already acclaimed idea is the brainchild of CEO Ebarak Hossain who prefers to be branded as Chief Servant of the company and is always at your service when it comes to delivering outstanding catering experience.
A 5-star hotelier who served Dhaka Sheraton and Radisson Blu Dhaka for more than 7 years, Desh Catering CEO wanted to better the event catering scenario which is already flooded with not-so-good caterers and founded this company in association with 3 of his lieutenants who are equally passionate about and dedicated to meeting and exceeding your expectations.
Desh Catering Vision
to be the best-in-town and one-stop solutions to all things catering
Desh Catering Mission
to create unforgettable events by providing super delicious food and fabulous service
-
Meridian foods Ltd. -
Meridian foods Ltd. Produces and markets a good number of renowned consumer goods in Bangladesh. The main strength of the brand is its quality products, which makes the consum
-
Hashem Foods Limited -
Hashem Foods Limited (HFL) is a sister concern of country’s one of the largest business conglomerates, Sajeeb Group. We have started our operation in 1997 and since then hav
-
Kazi & Kazi Tea Estate Limited -
Kazi & Kazi Tea Estate Limited is the only substantial organic tea grower in Bangladesh. Our garden is located in Tetulia, in the northernmost district of Panchagarh, onl
-
Rupali Sea Foods Ltd. -
Rupali Sea Foods Ltd. started operation in 1990. It is located at the south east corner of Bangladesh; this location has close Proximity to all the major shrimp’s harves
-
Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited (BEOL) -
Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited (BEOL) is a 100% foreign owned company with head office situated in Singapore. The holding company, Leverian Holdings Pte Ltd is a join venture b
-
PRAN -
PRAN, a large food manufacturing company in Bangladesh, currently producing more than 200 food products in several categories including juices, drinks, bakery, snacks, biscuit
-
Bombay Sweets & Co., Ltd. -
Bombay Sweets & Co., Ltd. (BSCL) was founded in 1948. It is a name associated with consumers for snack food for more than 5 decades in Bangladesh and abroad. Within 20 ye
-
Ispahani Foods Limited -
Ispahani Foods Limited (IFL) was established in 1999 and manufactures a wide and varied range of snack food products. IFL is a subsidiary of M.M. Ispahani Ltd and is based at
Leave a Reply