Desh Catering Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Families and corporate houses were looking for one stop solutions to their catering needs, from delicious food to exceptional service by well-trained and well-groomed servers.



Desh Catering, a Dhaka-based full service catering company in Bangladesh, started out its journey as the premier event caterer for all your social and corporate events.

This already acclaimed idea is the brainchild of CEO Ebarak Hossain who prefers to be branded as Chief Servant of the company and is always at your service when it comes to delivering outstanding catering experience.

A 5-star hotelier who served Dhaka Sheraton and Radisson Blu Dhaka for more than 7 years, Desh Catering CEO wanted to better the event catering scenario which is already flooded with not-so-good caterers and founded this company in association with 3 of his lieutenants who are equally passionate about and dedicated to meeting and exceeding your expectations.

Desh Catering Vision

to be the best-in-town and one-stop solutions to all things catering

Desh Catering Mission

to create unforgettable events by providing super delicious food and fabulous service

Share this:

Tweet

