Aftab Foods Limited has started its journey in the corporate world in the middle of August 2010, with a promise to serve quality food products to the nation. Aftab foods ltd. Is the first foods industry that has successfully brought around 30 products at its launching time. Aftab foods limited is the first company who has introduce the Germany’s fines industrial machine in this relevant industry in this country. Though spices are the core products of the company, but snacks items are also very famous as well. The products have created an extra impression because of its premium quality, optimum hygiene & lucrative pack design. Meanwhile, the distribution network of Aftab Foods has covered the whole country. It’s qualified top management, Dynamic work force & premium products have made it dreaming to be the market leader of the relevant industry.

Website http://www.aftabfoodsbd.com
Address67/9, Eastern Mansion, (3rd Floor), Kakrail, Dhaka-1000.
Phone88-02 8391431, 88-02 8391432
Fax88-02 8391430
