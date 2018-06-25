Since its inception in 1996, Kurigram Lalmonirhat Palli Bidyut Samity is playing a vital role in Agricultural, Industrial and Socio-Economic Development of Kurigram District. The Rural Electrification Program conducted by Kurigram Lalmonirhat Palli Bidyut Samity has acted a leap-forward in the development of socio-economic structure of rural areas in Kurigram District as well as entire Bangladesh.

Share this:

Tweet

