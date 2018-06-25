You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Energy >>  Kurigram Lalmonirhat Palli Bidyut Samity

Kurigram Lalmonirhat Palli Bidyut Samity

   Updated by


Since its inception in 1996, Kurigram Lalmonirhat Palli Bidyut Samity is playing a vital role in Agricultural, Industrial and Socio-Economic Development of Kurigram District. The Rural Electrification Program conducted by Kurigram Lalmonirhat Palli Bidyut Samity has acted a leap-forward in the development of socio-economic structure of rural areas in Kurigram District as well as entire Bangladesh.

Kurigram Lalmonirhat Palli Bidyut Samity
Website http://www.kuri-lalpbs.org
AddressMuktaram, Trimohani, Kurigram
Fax0821-728311
Category Business & Finance >> Energy
Related Tags

, ,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 59 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Energy Related Listings

  • Bashundhara LP Gas Ltd - Bashundhara LP Gas Limited is one of the subsidiaries of Bashundhara Group and the first private LP Gas bottling and marketing company in Bangladesh. The plant situated in Mon
  • Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd. - Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd. (PGCB) was formed under the restructuring process of Power Sector in Bangladesh with the objective of bringing about commercial environme
  • Energy System Company (Ensysco) - Energy System Company are pleased to introduce ourselves as an eminent Manufacturer, supplier and importer of world class Electrical & Electronic products. Our Engineers
  • Chittagong Palli Bidyut Samity-3 - Since its inception in 2005, Chittagong Palli Bidyut Samity-3 is playing a vital role in Agricultural, Industrial and Socio-Economic Development of Chittagong District. The Ru
  • Grameen Shakti - Grameen Shakti is one of the largest and fastest growing rural based renewable energy companies in the world. In addition, Bangladesh is a country with one of the most success
  • Khulna Power Company Ltd. (KPCL) - Khulna Power Company Ltd. (KPCL) is the first Independent Power Producer (IPP) of the country established in 1997 under the Private Sector Power Generation Policy. It owns and
  • Energypac Power Generation Ltd. - Energypac Power Generation Ltd. was founded in the year 1995 and today it has established itself as a major supplier of standby and base load generators, low voltage electrica
  • Navana CNG Limited - Navana CNG Limited, a sister concern of NAVAVA GROUP, is the leading CNG service provider in Bangladesh. Its years of experience are the standard setter of CNG industry. It is
  • 5R3M Company Ltd - 5R3M Company Ltd., a sister concern of Taiga Green LLC, USA, provides customized engineering energy solution for customers in Bangladesh since 2009. Its products include renew
  • Ashuganj Power Station Company Bangladesh - Ashuganj Power Station is the second largest power station in Bangladesh. The present total power (electricity) generation capacity of its 7 units is 671 MW. As a part of the
  • Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) - The Bangladesh Rural Electrification (RE) Program was founded with a Presidential Ordinance in October 1977 that established the Rural Electrification Board (REB) as the semi-