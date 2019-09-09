You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Energy >>  Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited

Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd. (KGDCL) was formed in February 2010 as a joint Stock Company (Under the Company’s Act 1913) of the Government of Bangladesh, with a view to distributing natural gas to greater Chittagong. The authorized capital was Taka 30 million only, divided into 30000 shares of Taka 10.00 each.

The basic objective of the Company was to construct, own and operate natural gas distribution facilities in Chittagong & Chittagong Hill Tract districts with the right of purchasing, transmission, distribution, sales and disposal of natural gas.

Address137/A, CDA Avenue, Sholashahar, Chittagong
Phone+88 031 656147, 656175
