Grameen Shakti

   Updated by


Grameen Shakti is one of the largest and fastest growing rural based renewable energy companies in the world. In addition, Bangladesh is a country with one of the most successful renewable energy programs in the world. As of December 2009, GS has installed more than 3,20,000 SHSs in rural areas with more than 12,000 SHSs installed per month. This success especially was the result of unique approach, blending market and social forces together to take world’s most up to date technology to the rural people.

Grameen Shakti used its Grameen Bank’s experience to evolve a financial package based of installment payment which reduced costs and helped it reach economy of scale. GS had to earn the goodwill of the rural people and provide excellent after sales services to ensure the success of its program. GS engineers are also called social engineers. Grameen Shakti engineers trained women technicians and providet them with employment, managed a scholarship program for school children, they collected damaged batteries to ensure that these do not hurt the environment. GS engineers paid monthly visits to households during installment payment and ready to offer their services with a small fee, after a client signed an annual maintenance agreement with GS.

Grameen Shakti
Website http://www.gshakti.org
AddressGrameen Bank Bhaban, Mirpur-2, Dhaka-1216, Bangladesh
Phone+880-2-9004314, 9023013
Fax+880-2-8035345
Category Business & Finance >> Energy
Dr Monzurul hoq Farooqui(Rinku)

I want to the grameen shakti ctg office address and contact number. I want install a biogas plant at my village home

