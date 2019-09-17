West Zone Power Distribution Co. Ltd. was constituted as a electricity distribution company in November 2002 under the Companies Act, 1994 as a Public Limited Company.



West Zone Power Distribution Co. Ltd.

The Manpower of the Distribution, Western Zone (Khulna Division, Barisal Division and Greater Faridpur comprising of 21 districts and 20 upazilla excluding REB area) of erstwhile Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) was put under ‘Lien’ being the employees of WZPDCL on October 01, 2003. WZPDCL signed Provisional Vendor’s Agreement (VA) and Provisional Power Sales Agreement (PSA) with BPDB on March 23, 2005.

After signing the Agreements, the operational activities of WZPDCL commenced on April 01, 2005 by taking over the distribution system of the then Distribution, Western Zone of BPDB. WZPDCL commenced its functioning from April, 2005 independently. The employees of BPDB joined WZPDCL in December 16, 2007 with the end of ‘Lien’.

Share this:

Tweet

