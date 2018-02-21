Teletalk Bangladesh Limited is a public limited company, registered under the Registrar of the Joint stock companies of Bangladesh. Total shares owned by the Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh.
Teletalk Bangladesh limited
Teletalk Bangladesh limited was established keeping a specific role in mind. Teletalk has forged ahead and strengthened its path over the years and achieved some feats truly to be proud of, as the only Bangladeshi mobile operator and the only operator with 100% native technical and engineering human resource base, Teletalk thrives to become the true people’s phone – “Amader Phone”
Teletalk Bangladesh Limited (the “Company”) was incorporated on 26 December, 2004 as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1994 with an authorized capital of Tk.20,000,000,000 being the only government sponsored mobile telephone company in the country. On the same day the Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business.
Tech Solution Bangladesh -
Tech Solution Bangladesh will be technically so sound with competitive price and strong after sales service so that locally and globally they will be an example. Tech-Solution
Rupayan Group -
Established in 1989, Rupayan Group has been dedicated to doing business differently and innovatively. Our diverse businesses span from real estate development, hotels, garment
Al-Haj Group of Industries -
A Leading Group of Industries of Bangladesh related with the business of steel mills, re-rolling, cold storage, insurance, hospital, IT sector, aviation business, foods &
Western Marine Shipyard Limited -
Western Marine Shipyard Ltd. (WMShL) is one of the leading shipyards in Bangladesh. Since 1994 we started our shipbuilding activities under the umbrella of Western Marine Grou
Sitalpur Auto Steel Mills Ltd. -
Sitalpur Auto Steel Mills Ltd. (SASML) has been involved with the steel industry of Bangladesh for the last 30 years with the sole aim of serving the nation with quality steel
Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited -
Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) is one of the largest power distribution companies in Bangladesh. Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) had been inco
Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited -
DESCO incorporated under the Companies Act 1994 with its own Memorandum and Articles of Association. The company as a whole owned by Government of Bangladesh and DESA represen
BRB Cable Industries Ltd. -
BRB Cable Industries Ltd. a private Limited Company was established with a view to manufacture Wires & Cables in 1978. The factory started commercial production in the ye
Social Marketing Company -
Social Marketing Company (SMC) is a nonprofit private limited company established in 1974 as a project to address the rapid population growth in the country. It was set up by
Fair Food & Lifestyle -
Fair Food & Lifestyle originated in 2008 as a trading company of premium food items. Since then it has established itself as one of leading distribution companies in Bang
Verno Bio-Solutions Ltd. -
Verno Bio-Solutions Ltd is a young Bangladeshi company started its journey to support the native human being by bring new innovative products and ideas from various renowned s
Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory BMTF -
Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) Ltd. is a state owned company under the management of Bangladesh Army. It was commissioned on February 11, 1979. BMTF has production fa
Mostafa-Hakim Family of Chittagong -
Mostafa-Hakim Family of Chittagong startd the family business as connstruction firm in the sixties founded by late Hakim. His sons carried out this dream and started of as a s
Unitech Products (BD) Ltd. -
Unitech Products (BD) Ltd. was established as an home appliances manufacturing company in 1999. Unitech Products (BD) Ltd. is determined to be a company which makes further pr
Aftab Group -
Stepping into 20th Century, starting venture since 1961. The Aftab Group is proclaiming luster presence in business arena and made a remarkable history in the private sector e
Leave a Reply