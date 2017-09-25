Sitalpur Auto Steel Mills Ltd. (SASML) has been involved with the steel industry of Bangladesh for the last 30 years with the sole aim of serving the nation with quality steel products mainly MS Rod at reasonable and most competitive price. We have no compromise in maintaining international standard of quality control. Meantime, we are glad to have achieved a fair degree of success with numerous satisfied customers throughout the country within a short space of time. We are happy to state that we have been able to retain most of our customers with their utmost satisfaction and the list of prospective customers is expanding most rapidly.

