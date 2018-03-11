You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Companies >> Rural Power Company Limited
Rural Power Company Limited
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Rural Power Company Limited was registered as a Public Limited Company from the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies & Firms on 31 December 1994 to alleviate power crisis and to meet the increasing power demand of the country. The company was promoted by Rural Electrification Board (REB) and 5 (five) Palli Biddyut Samities (PBSs). The company is presently generating 287 MW of electricity from its 3 (three) Power Stations & 150MW from its BPDB-RPCL Powergen, a joint venture company of BPDB & RPCL. Present Shareholders of the company are BREB & 13 (thirteen) PBSs. Over the years RPCL has gained vast experience in project implementation, operation & maintenance of power plants.
-
Teletalk Bangladesh Limited -
Teletalk Bangladesh Limited is a public limited company, registered under the Registrar of the Joint stock companies of Bangladesh. Total shares owned by the Government of the
-
Tech Solution Bangladesh -
Tech Solution Bangladesh will be technically so sound with competitive price and strong after sales service so that locally and globally they will be an example. Tech-Solution
-
Rupayan Group -
Established in 1989, Rupayan Group has been dedicated to doing business differently and innovatively. Our diverse businesses span from real estate development, hotels, garment
-
Al-Haj Group of Industries -
A Leading Group of Industries of Bangladesh related with the business of steel mills, re-rolling, cold storage, insurance, hospital, IT sector, aviation business, foods &
-
Western Marine Shipyard Limited -
Western Marine Shipyard Ltd. (WMShL) is one of the leading shipyards in Bangladesh. Since 1994 we started our shipbuilding activities under the umbrella of Western Marine Grou
-
Sitalpur Auto Steel Mills Ltd. -
Sitalpur Auto Steel Mills Ltd. (SASML) has been involved with the steel industry of Bangladesh for the last 30 years with the sole aim of serving the nation with quality steel
-
Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited -
Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) is one of the largest power distribution companies in Bangladesh. Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) had been inco
-
Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited -
DESCO incorporated under the Companies Act 1994 with its own Memorandum and Articles of Association. The company as a whole owned by Government of Bangladesh and DESA represen
-
BRB Cable Industries Ltd. -
BRB Cable Industries Ltd. a private Limited Company was established with a view to manufacture Wires & Cables in 1978. The factory started commercial production in the ye
-
Social Marketing Company -
Social Marketing Company (SMC) is a nonprofit private limited company established in 1974 as a project to address the rapid population growth in the country. It was set up by
-
Fair Food & Lifestyle -
Fair Food & Lifestyle originated in 2008 as a trading company of premium food items. Since then it has established itself as one of leading distribution companies in Bang
-
Verno Bio-Solutions Ltd. -
Verno Bio-Solutions Ltd is a young Bangladeshi company started its journey to support the native human being by bring new innovative products and ideas from various renowned s
-
Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory BMTF -
Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) Ltd. is a state owned company under the management of Bangladesh Army. It was commissioned on February 11, 1979. BMTF has production fa
-
Mostafa-Hakim Family of Chittagong -
Mostafa-Hakim Family of Chittagong startd the family business as connstruction firm in the sixties founded by late Hakim. His sons carried out this dream and started of as a s
-
Unitech Products (BD) Ltd. -
Unitech Products (BD) Ltd. was established as an home appliances manufacturing company in 1999. Unitech Products (BD) Ltd. is determined to be a company which makes further pr
Leave a Reply