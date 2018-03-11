Rural Power Company Limited was registered as a Public Limited Company from the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies & Firms on 31 December 1994 to alleviate power crisis and to meet the increasing power demand of the country. The company was promoted by Rural Electrification Board (REB) and 5 (five) Palli Biddyut Samities (PBSs). The company is presently generating 287 MW of electricity from its 3 (three) Power Stations & 150MW from its BPDB-RPCL Powergen, a joint venture company of BPDB & RPCL. Present Shareholders of the company are BREB & 13 (thirteen) PBSs. Over the years RPCL has gained vast experience in project implementation, operation & maintenance of power plants.

