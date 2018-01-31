Established in 1989, Rupayan Group has been dedicated to doing business differently and innovatively. Our diverse businesses span from real estate development, hotels, garments, shippping and much more. Our maiden company, Rupayan Art View, is a pioneer in the field of outdoor advertising and our flagship company Rupayan Housing Estate is a market leader in real estate development and construction.



At Rupayan Group we have one objective – to devote our talent, technology and time to creating superior products and services that make everyday lives better and contributes to a better society.

Share this:

Tweet

