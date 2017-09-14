You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Companies >>  Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited

Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited

   Updated by


DESCO incorporated under the Companies Act 1994 with its own Memorandum and Articles of Association. The company as a whole owned by Government of Bangladesh and DESA representing government by acquiring 100% shares. DESCO managed by a part time Board of Directors appointed by its shareholders, they are responsible for policy decisions. The Board of Directors appointed managing Director and two full time Directors and they were also members of the Board Directors after appointment. The organizational of the company is as follows:

The Chairman DESA being the Board of Directors on his nominee till such time DESA owns the majority of the shares in DESCO.
The Managing Director acts as the Chief Executive Officer of the company and responsible for overall management of the company.
The Director (Technical) responsible for development planning supply demand management and operation and maintenance of the system.
The Director (Finance) responsible for all financial matters and commercial operations of the company.

Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited
Website https://www.desco.org.bd
AddressDhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) 22/B, Faruk Sarani, Nikunja-2, Dhaka - 1229. Bangladesh.
Phone+88 02 8900110-11, 8900820-23
Fax88-02-8900100
Category Business & Finance >> Companies
Related Tags

,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 81 Users

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Companies Related Listings

  • ACI Limited - ACI Limited is one of the leading conglomerates in Bangladesh, established as the subsidiary of Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) in 1968. It has been incorporated as ICI Ban
  • Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited - Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) is one of the largest power distribution companies in Bangladesh. Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) had been inco
  • BRB Cable Industries Ltd. - BRB Cable Industries Ltd. a private Limited Company was established with a view to manufacture Wires & Cables in 1978. The factory started commercial production in the ye
  • Social Marketing Company - Social Marketing Company (SMC) is a nonprofit private limited company established in 1974 as a project to address the rapid population growth in the country. It was set up by
  • Bangladesh Lamps Limited - Bangladesh Lamps Limited (BLL) was incorporated in 1960 as a subsidiary of PHILIPS, Holland. In March 1993, PHILIPS sold its entire shares to TRANSCOM. Presently, Bangladesh L