Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited

DESCO incorporated under the Companies Act 1994 with its own Memorandum and Articles of Association. The company as a whole owned by Government of Bangladesh and DESA representing government by acquiring 100% shares. DESCO managed by a part time Board of Directors appointed by its shareholders, they are responsible for policy decisions. The Board of Directors appointed managing Director and two full time Directors and they were also members of the Board Directors after appointment. The organizational of the company is as follows:

The Chairman DESA being the Board of Directors on his nominee till such time DESA owns the majority of the shares in DESCO.

The Managing Director acts as the Chief Executive Officer of the company and responsible for overall management of the company.

The Director (Technical) responsible for development planning supply demand management and operation and maintenance of the system.

The Director (Finance) responsible for all financial matters and commercial operations of the company.

