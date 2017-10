Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Ltd. (CRAB) was incorporated as a public limited company under the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies in August 2003 and received its certificate for commencement of business in November 2003. It has been granted licence by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) of Bangladesh for operating as a credit rating company in February 2004. The formal launching of the company was held on 5 April 2004.

CRAB is an independent and professional company established in technical collaboration with ICRA Ltd (Hyperlink) of India. CRAB is a leading provider of investment information and credit rating services in Bangladesh. CRAB’s shareholders include individuals and institutions including Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB). and IDLC. To serve to the growing market demands, CRAB has been proactive in widening its service offerings, executing assignments including credit ratings, equity ratings, project ratings, performance grading, advisory services and mandated studies in different industrial sectors.

Share this:

Tweet