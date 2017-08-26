BRB Cable Industries Ltd. a private Limited Company was established with a view to manufacture Wires & Cables in 1978. The factory started commercial production in the year 1980 and it has become a leading manufacturer of XLPE & PVC Insulated LT & HT Cables, FRLS Cables, House and Appliances Wiring Cables, Dry & Jelly filled Telecommunication Cables, Instrumentation Cables, Aluminium Overhead Conductors, Dual Coated Super Enamelled Copper Wire (Winding Wire), Marine Type Cables, practically all cables required from the substation down to the lighting point. All the products are approved by BSTI (Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution) and certified by the world-renowned internationally reputed individual Testing laboratory CPRI (Central Power Research Institute), India.

The factory is situated at BSCIC Industrial Estate, 5 KM from Kushtia town. The factory is well equipped with modern machinery and equipments. The company has a group of qualified and experienced manpower who maintains the quality of the products. For its product quality, the company has earned fame in the country and its product has been approved and being used by BPDB, REB, DESA, DESCO, BMDA, PWD, BTMC, BSFIC, T&T, MES, BADC, Bangladesh Port Authority, Bangladesh Railway, Autonomous bodies, Private sector, Industrial and Apartment projects and individuals. To meet up increasing demand in the market, the company has set-up Unit-2 for producing Wires & Cables, AAAC, AAC & ACSR Conductor, XLPE & PVC Insulated LT & HT Cables, FRLS Cables, House and Appliances Wiring Cables, Dry & Jelly filled Telecommunication Cables, Instrumentation Cables, Aluminium Overhead Conductors and set-up Unit-3 for producing special type of Dual Coated Super Enamelled Copper Wire (Winding Wire). The Company is marketing its products through 85 (Eighty Five) Sales centre. Additionally BRB products are also sold through their sister concern, BRB Distributions Ltd. Dhaka. Besides the Sales center, the Company is marketing its products through selected Traders in all districts. The Company has a group of experienced personnel in its marketing & technical department who are well equipped to render service to its customers.